Sumter Police: missing 17 year-old safely located

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department says they safely located previously missing 17 year-old Jermeisha Williams.

Authorities say Williams was reported missing after being dropped off at 9 a.m. Thursday at her school.

At the time of her disappearance she was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, white fleece jacket and white, black and burgundy Jordan sneakers.