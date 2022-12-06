Toys for Tots event canceled today due to weather

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Town of Lexington’s annual Marine Toys for Tots Foundation collection has been canceled today due to the weather.

Tomorrow’s event will take place at Walmart, and Target the following day.

Events for the next two days will be extended from noon to 5 p.m.

Toys can be dropped off at the Lexington Police Department lobby, say officials. If you have any questions, text or call Sergeant Cameron Mortenson at 803-358-1504.