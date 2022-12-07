COMET to give free Covid-19 vaccines, gift cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is providing Midlands residents with the chance to receive a free Covid-19 shot before the winter holidays. The first 100 participants will also receive a $50 gift card!

The COMET is hosting the free event on Dec. 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Officials say individuals who are eligible to receive their Covid-19 primary vaccine or booster can drop by the hub at COMET Central.

COMET Central is located at 1745 Sumter Street at the corner of Sumter and Laurel in downtown Columbia.