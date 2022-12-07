Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar

Image: Lexington PD

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.

If you recognize the man seen in the images or know who he may be you are asked to call the Lexington Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous and if your tip consists of information that leads to an arrest you could get a cash reward.