RCSD, Sheriff Lott to volunteer in Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department is participating in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign for the second year.

The Department’s command staff will work shifts staffing the red kettles outside Walmart at 10060 Two Rd. on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sheriff Leon Lott will take his shift from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.