Richland One issues statement on death of Vince Ford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland One family is mourning the loss of former school district board member Vince Ford, who passed away Dec. 6 at the age of 64.

Before serving as Prisma Health’s Vice President of Community Affairs, Mr. Ford advocated for several important policies, programs and initiatives as a 24 year board member, say district officials. Ford was elected to the Richland One Board of School Commissioners in 1992 and served as chairman eight times. He retired from the school board in 2016.

In a statement provided to ABC Columbia News, Board Chairwoman Cheryl Harris and Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon say, “Mr. Ford’s service and contributions to Richland One will never be forgotten. We extend our condolences to his family, and we will keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Ford was one of the longest-serving school board members in the state and was highly regarded by peers and a mentor to many.

Under his leadership, the Richland One Board of School Commissioners approved a tax increment financing district to create local economic development.

That vote led to EdVenture Children’s Museum, Three Rivers Greenway, and Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center being built.

Mr. Ford was inducted into the Richland One Hall of Fame in 2019.