SC Dept. of Revenue issues first group of SC tax rebates

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says 2022 Individual Income Tax rebates for taxpayers who filed returns by Oct. 17 have been issued.

More than 1.39 million rebates were issued over four weeks, say officials. The rebates so far have totaled over $942 million.

Individuals who file after Oct. 17 will receive their rebate in March 2023.

Officials say individuals that did not have a tax liability were not eligible for the rebate.

Visit dor.sc.gov/rebate-2022 to check the status of your rebate. You will need your SSN or ITIN and line 10 from your 2021 SC Individual Income Tax Return (SC1040).