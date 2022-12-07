Woman accused of defrauding employer out of thousands arrested

Image: Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company she worked for over a period of six years. According to Sumter County Deputies, warrants state that 44 year old Maris Bourdeau was working as an officer manager at an area business where authorities say she was pocketing money for personal expenses.

Multiple warrants allege that while employed with the company Bourdeau forged, cashed, and deposited 143 business checks from July of 2017 to October of 2022. The warrant claims that during this same time frame, she also used a company credit card without authorization. During that 6 year period of time deputies say Bourdeau is accused of squandering expenses totaling approximately $595,249 dollars.

Bordreau faces charges for Forgery for less than $10,000 dollars and five additional counts of Forgery valued at more than $10,000 dollars, Breach of Trust/Fraudulent intent less than $10,000 and five more counts of Breach of Trust/Fraudulent Intent of $10,000 dollars or more. Boudreau was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and has since been release on a $25,000 dollar bond with special conditions.