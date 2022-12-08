UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers.

The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.

U.S. Small Business Administration staff at the Business Recovery Center can provide program information, assist applicants with inputting their applications, and check an application’s status for those who experienced loss due to Hurricane Ian from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4.

Specialists will be available at the recovery centers to help update your FEMA applications and learn about other available resources. Employees at the centers can also explain the rental assistance available to homeowners and renters.

The centers are staffed with trained FEMA personnel and representatives from South Carolina state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Disaster Recovery Center locations available for South Carolina residents include:

HORRY COUNTY

Carolina Forest Recreation Center, Multipurpose Room B

2254 Carolina Forest Blvd.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

Opened: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; closed Sunday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

Litchfield Exchange

14361 Ocean Hwy

Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Opens: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Closed: Sunday

CHARLESTON COUNTY

North Charleston Public Works

5800 Casper Padgett Way

North Charleston, SC 29406

Opens: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; closed Sunday