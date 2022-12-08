UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers.
The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.
U.S. Small Business Administration staff at the Business Recovery Center can provide program information, assist applicants with inputting their applications, and check an application’s status for those who experienced loss due to Hurricane Ian from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4.
Specialists will be available at the recovery centers to help update your FEMA applications and learn about other available resources. Employees at the centers can also explain the rental assistance available to homeowners and renters.
The centers are staffed with trained FEMA personnel and representatives from South Carolina state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Disaster Recovery Center locations available for South Carolina residents include:
HORRY COUNTY
Carolina Forest Recreation Center, Multipurpose Room B
2254 Carolina Forest Blvd.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Opened: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; closed Sunday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
Litchfield Exchange
14361 Ocean Hwy
Pawleys Island, SC 29585
Opens: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Closed: Sunday
CHARLESTON COUNTY
North Charleston Public Works
5800 Casper Padgett Way
North Charleston, SC 29406
Opens: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; closed Sunday