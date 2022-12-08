Saluda man accused of sexual conduct with minor, mother accused of helping hide runaway

Image: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a mother and son, both accused of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor among other charges. According to Lexington deputies, 22 year old Alexander Rodriguez of Saluda is also charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor who authorities say was a runaway. LCSD says Rodriguez’s mother, Nita Regino has also been charged accused of hindering the search for the runaway by telling investigators she was unaware of where the child was.

According to arrest warrants, months ago Rodriguez helped the teenager leave the house before the mother and son agreed to let the runaway stay with them. Lexington deputies say not only did Regino claim to have no knowledge of the teens whereabouts. Officials say she also helped the teenager avoid contact with family members and police as they continued to search for her, even though deputies say they already had confirmed information that the trio were all staying in the same residence.

Rodriguez was tracked down, and arrested a a home near Edmund last week, while his mother Regino was taken into custody while she was working a business in Lexington County. Authorities say they were able to locate the teenager and take her back to her home.

Rodriguez and Regino were being held at the Lexington County Detention Center until they were able to make bond and have since been released.

