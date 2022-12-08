SC State placed on lock down, police search for possibly armed man

South Carolina State University is on lock-down as campus police search for a possibly armed man.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina State University is on lock down as campus police search for a possibly armed man.

School officials say students and employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.

The armed individual was reportedly wearing black pants and a gold jacket, and carrying a black backpack.

More information will be made available once confirmed.