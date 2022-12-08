Sumter deputies searching for missing woman, last seen leaving home

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 39 year-old woman who was last seen leaving her residence on Congruity Road on Nov. 23.

Roseann Gail Baker-Moore was reported missing by her family and is described as having blue eyes, brown hair, weighs 145 pounds, and is 5’6”.

Authorities say Baker-Moore was driving a 2020 Black Toyota Tundra with SC Tag: VT43469 at the time of her disappearance.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or call 911.

Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-888-CRIMESC, or through the app at p3tips.com.