Coach Staley, Senator Graham react to WNBA star Griner release from Russian prision

(ABC News) — WNBA all-star Brittney Griner now just hours from arriving back in the us after nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia.

She was released as part of a prisoner swap with convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The moment of that her leaving Russia captured on camera.

So was the moment she walked on the tarmac to freedom.

ABC’s Alex Presha has the latest.