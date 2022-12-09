Midlands Pup-Shots! December 9

Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
2/16
CLIFFORD
Columbia
Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without cats
Clifford is a 5 year old (approximately 50 lbs) male who was saved from euthanasia at an urban NC shelter.
3/16
DUSTY
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Dusty is a happy boy!
4/16
FONZY
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
5/16
GUNTHER
Columbia
Friendly, Playful, Affectionate, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Prefers home without cats
6/16
JONDO
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
7/16
MIDNIGHT
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Funny, Athletic, Curious
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Midnight is around a year old.
8/16
MISS DUCKY
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Miss Ducky is a sweet old girl!
9/16
PERI
Camden
Friendly, Gentle, Playful, Independent, Athletic, Affectionate, Loves other dogs, Funny
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $300
SWEET, PLAYFUL & A TAD QUIRKY.
10/16
RICKEY
Columbia
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without cats, children
Needs a person home more often than not.
11/16
SASHA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Curious, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Adoption fee $200
Sasha. 1-2 years old.
12/16
SHIVER
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
13/16
SKYLAR
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Curious, Athletic, Loves kisses, Playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
My name is SKYLAR and I'm a 4 year old tan and black female German Shepherd mix.
14/16
SOCKS
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
15/16
TANZI
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is TANZI and I'm an 8 month old tricolored female Rottweiler/Blue Heeler mix.
16/16
WALTER
West Columbia
House trained
Spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats
Requires a special food for dry skin and frequent baths with a non-prescription shampoo for dermatitis
Help give a pup in need a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!