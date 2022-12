Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade set for Saturday

Irmo, SC (WOLO) — The 15th annual Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade is set for this weekend.

Good Morning Columbia’s Tyler Ryan will host the event.

It kicks off Saturday night at 6pm starting with a street dance.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the BP station in Lugoff and will travel down U.S. Highway #1 South.

Highway One will be shut down between Burdell Road and Ward Road.