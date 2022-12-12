Fairfield County Offices to close for upcoming holidays

Fairfield County announced closure of their government offices on Dec. 23, Dec. 26-27 in observance of the holidays.

County offices will be closed on Jan. 1 for New Years.

The County Recycling Centers are set to be closed Dec. 25-26 and will reopen Dec. 27. The centers will be closed Jan. 2 and reopen Jan. 3 for the New Year.

During the closures, residents can access other services through the Fairfield County website: www.fairfieldsc.com.