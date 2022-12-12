Fatal vehicle collision in Newberry under investigation

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 9 in the late evening hours.

Authorities say a 911 call was received at around 10:40 p.m. following the 18-wheeler versus car collision that occurred on SC 39 near Brannon Road.

Coroner Kneece identified Robert Butler, 68, of Cross Hill as the deceased. He was wearing a seat belt.

The incident remains under investigation.