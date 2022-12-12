FBI: 2021 Hate Crime Report show slight decrease in incident reporting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The FBI released its 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting Program Hate Crime Report today.

Compared to 110 incidents reported in 2020, the 2021 study showed a slight decrease in reported overall incidents. The data is received from SC law enforcement agency criminal reports submitted to the National Incident-Based Reporting System.

The report shows that 49 reported incidents fell within the race, ethnicity, and ancestry category, while religion was the second most reported category with 32 incidents.

Sexual orientation had 21 incidents reported, say officials, while gender identity was linked to three reports. Disability bias was accounted for two incidents and one was classified in multiple categories.

Race and religion were the two most reported incident categories in 2020, just as in 2021, according to a press release.

You can view the 2021 Hate Crimes Report by visiting, Crime Data Explorer.