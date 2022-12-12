Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident

A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 101753 Am

Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer.

Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11.

The encounter happened the evening of Aug. 10 in the 5500 block of Platt Spring Road, say officials.

According to arrest warrants, Sullivan also shattered the passenger-side window of an SUV with his hand.

The Lexington resident turned himself in Monday morning.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts