Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer.

Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11.

The encounter happened the evening of Aug. 10 in the 5500 block of Platt Spring Road, say officials.

According to arrest warrants, Sullivan also shattered the passenger-side window of an SUV with his hand.

The Lexington resident turned himself in Monday morning.