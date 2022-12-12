Lexington Police searching for suspects, stolen trailer
The Lexington Police Department is asking the public's help in finding the suspects involved in an alleged theft on Nov. 1.
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding the suspects connected to an alleged theft on Nov. 1.
Authorities say an enclosed trailer was stolen from Q’s Quik Mini Storage located on Industrial Drive.
The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo with dimensions of 8 1/2 feet by 20 feet.
If you have any information about this case, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers or Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or kheath@lexsc.com.