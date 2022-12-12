Mega Millions $10,000 winning ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at the Circle K to a lucky customer!

The winning numbers were (8 – 19 – 53 – 61 – 69 MB: 19). But you still have a chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot before this year’s end!

Tuesday night’s jackpot will draw for $400 million.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 up until one hour before the 11 p.m. drawing.

Mega Millions says the jackpot odds are 1 in 303 million.

Good luck, players!