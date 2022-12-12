RCSD, Department of Social Services partner to give foster care children gifts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) and Department of Social Services (DSS) partnered to give teens and young children a specialized gift this holiday season.

Together, the two organizations identified and collected sizes and information about 42 teens and young children currently in foster care to receive gift boxes.

RCSD employees packed boxes filled with the children’s favorite snacks and clothing.

Officials say DSS staff will pick up the boxes Monday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.

Pickup will take place at the RCSD Training Division at 6429 Bishop Avenue.