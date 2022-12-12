Salvation Army’s Angel Tree families begin picking up Christmas gifts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

Beginning today, Angel Tree families are able to stop by and pick up the items on their wish lists, including toys, bicycles, stockings, and clothes.

Bianca Patterson, a single mom with four young boys, says she’s thankful for the Salvation Army, and everyone in the community that donates.

“It means a lot to me. And it means a lot to me that they’ll do this for other parents as well. Because it’s hard and it’s harder around the holidays with bills, and extra stuff that kids need, and it’s a good thing. And I’m happy for it,” Patterson says.

She also hopes one day she can return the favor, saying, “I hope I’m in a position one day to be able to pay it forward to the next person.”

Beonka Law is the Lead Case Manager for the Salvation Army of the Midlands and helps approve applications that come in for the Angel Tree program.

“You have a lot of families in situations where they’re choosing to buy Christmas gifts or to keep their lights on. So for the Salvation Army to be able to help with Christmas gifts is a major commitment to them and they are very excited about that,” Law says.

Major Mark Craddock with the Salvation Army of the Midlands says donations made to the red kettles often seen in front of stores help the Angel Tree program continue each year.

“Those funds go to help pay a lot of the expenses for this particular program. So we just again thank the Midlands community for their generosity. Keep those bells ringing!” Major Craddock says.

Volunteers will continue distributing the gifts until Friday afternoon.