Star Gamecock running back MarShawn Lloyd enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Star Gamecock running back, MarShawn Lloyd, is set to leave South Carolina and enter the transfer portal, an USC Spokesman confirmed to the ABC Columbia Sports team on Monday.

Lloyd, South Carolina’s top rusher, ran for 573 yards along with 11 total touchdowns this season.

The Delaware Native and former four-star recruit was sideline his freshman season after tearing his ACL during training camp back in 2020.

This news comes one week after standout tight end Jaheim Bell opted to enter the transfer portal.