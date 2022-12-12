Striped Pig Distillery expanding operations in Charleston County, investing $10 million

The Governor's Office announced that Striped Pig Distillery are expanding operations in Charleston County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Governor’s Office announced that Striped Pig Distillery are expanding operations in Charleston County.

The family-operated, woman-owned business will invest $10 million and create more than 50 new jobs. According to a press release, the Striped Pig is Known as Charleston’s first distillery since Prohibition.

The Distillery specializes in Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored versions of each spirit.

Striped Pig Distillery’s expansion at 2225 Old School Drive in North Charleston will add 24,000 square feet to accommodate a new bottling line and event space.

The space will be completed by summer of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Striped Pig Distillery team should visit the company’s contact page.