Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.

The suspect was seen walking near Hospital Circle, away from the former residential care facility at the time of the fire. He later admitted to being responsible for it.

Authorities say Michael Raymond Reynolds Jr., is charged with Arson in the 1st and 3rd degree, two counts of Burglary in the 2nd degree, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Fire officials estimate damage to the structure cost $240,000.

The Sumter Police and Fire departments are continuing to investigate.