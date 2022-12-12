The Spirit of Lake Murray to set sail again Spring 2023

The Spirit, Lake Murray's only large charter vessel is expected to return in the Spring of 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Spirit, Lake Murray’s only large charter vessel is expected to return in the Spring of 2023.

The 80-foot yacht sailed from 2009-2019 and offered dinner cruises, sightseeing trips, and corporate events. She was purchased by Lake Murray Tour Partners in October and sailed to her new home near Agnew Lake Service in Ballentine, where she is undergoing a major overhaul.

Officials say renovations include a facelift to the full-service bar, a complete paint job, addition of a private “Admirals Room” on the upper deck, and exterior work. Sporting events, shag nights, and fundraisers are just a few of the new experiences that will be offered when it returns.

The Spirit is expected to be the only vessel on Lake Murray that is allowed to carry more than 6 charter passengers once it meets the United States Coast Guard standards for an “inspected vessel.”

In a press release provided to ABC Columbia News, Miriam Atria, President & CEO of Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board says, “Our regional tourism organization is excited to welcome the new Spirit of Lake Murray to cruise our waters. This new tourism asset will have a phenomenal economic impact on our region and boost Lake Murray’s tourism appeal. We can’t wait to be a part of this exciting adventure.”

The yacht most recently served as a stationary craft beer venue at Hollow Creek Marina.