Element Designs’ headquarters relocating to York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A leading manufacturer of custom aluminum frame glass cabinet doors is relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County.

Element Designs $5 million investment will bring 100 new jobs to Fort Mill over the next five years, say officials.

The company, currently headquartered in Charlotte, was founded in 2003 and has expanded to manufacture custom glass and acrylic surfacing solutions and components. They serve customers in the kitchen, bath and office furniture industries, according to a press release.

The new 112,840 square-foot facility is located at 7107 Logistics Lane, Suite 101.

Operations are expected to be online in the second quarter of 2023.

Individuals interested in joining the Element Designs team can submit resumes to the company.