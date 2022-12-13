Holiday shipping deadlines announced by national carriers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The clock is ticking to get your holiday gifts delivered on time.

UPS, FedEx, and the US Postal Service are offering ground, next day, and same-day shipping to make sure presents arrive on time.

All three delivery services have posted their holiday shipping deadlines. For FedEx, the last day for ground delivery is tomorrow Wednesday, December 14.

For USPS, the last day for ground delivery is Saturday, December 17.

UPS, on the other hand, suggests getting an estimate from its website.

With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, you’ll need to have your packages sent a few days earlier if you are planning to have them mailed.