Richland Co joins D.S.S. to brighten Christmas for foster children

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — A joint effort between the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and D.S.S. hopes to make a brighter holiday season for some local children and teens.

D.S.S. and The Richland County Foster Parent Association worked to give gifts to approximately 42 children and teenagers currently in foster care. Sheriff Leon Lott says it takes a bad situation and turns it into a good one.

To help with the cause, sizes and information about each child were collected for donators to give clothing and snacks for the children.