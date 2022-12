South Carolina smokers spend over $126,000 in their lifetime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Smoking is costing South Carolinians more than their health.

According to law firm Weiss & Paarz, smokers in South Carolina spend more than $126,000 on cigarettes in their lifetime.

The report says people living in the south spend less than $26 a week on cigarettes, one of the lowest amounts in the country.