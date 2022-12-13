Spartanburg Community College and SC Dept. of Public Safety sign partnership agreement

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Spartanburg Community College (SCC) announced a partnership in which SCC’s Giles Campus will become the new headquarters of SC Highway Patrol’s Troop 3, Post D, in 2023.

The agreement was a solution offered by SCC’s Chief of Campus Police, Richard Powers, Ph.D., to mitigate lack of space at the troop’s previous location post.

Officials say the partnership uses state resources in an innovative way to benefit students, faculty, staff, and taxpayers.

In a press release provided to ABC Columbia News, Commander of Troop Three for the SC Highway Patrol Captain Kevin Brown says, “The Highway Patrol is grateful that SCC leadership has opened their doors to us. After more than 40 years at the Fairforest Road location, troopers in Troop 3, Post D are looking forward to more office space and the capabilities this allows. We also expect that the presence of our troopers on campus will help to enhance the safety of students and faculty alike.”

The new Troop 3 headquarters will also include a conference room, and space for individuals to speak with a trooper in private.