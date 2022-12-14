JP Thomas Elementary School receives $20,000 donation from Office Depot

A Midlands Elementary School received quite the early Christmas gift.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Midlands Elementary School received quite the early Christmas gift.

This morning JP Thomas Elementary School received a check for $20,000 from Office Depot.

School officials say the money will be used to update parts of the building state funds won’t cover.

It will also be used to help teachers with classroom expenses they normally pay for out of their own pockets.