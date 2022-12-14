Orange juice prices increase due to low supply

Florida's orange crop is expected to fall to its lowest level since before World War Two.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Florida farmers should produce around 20 million boxes of oranges.

That would be a 51% drop from 2021 and the smallest crop since the 1936-1937 season.

Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.

This of course will cause orange juice prices at the grocery store to rise accordingly and some analysts say this upward trend in cost will likely continue in 2023.