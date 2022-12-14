SC residents rank 6th highest for lottery spending

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina has been ranked the sixth state in terms of spending the most money on lottery tickets.

According to Lending Tree, data from the US Census Bureau Annual Survey of State Government Finance and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis was used to find the state in which American spent the most on lottery tickets.

Residents in SC spent $397.11 on tickets per capita, nationwide and won $272.94 per capita from lottery games.

SC also ranks the 13th among states where residents lose the most cash on the lottery.