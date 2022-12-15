Former Texas police officer found guilty in deadly shooting

(CNN) — A jury in Texas found a former fort worth police officer guilty of manslaughter for fatally shooting a woman.

Aaron Dean was responding to a call on October 12th 2019,

when he shot Atianna Jefferson through her bedroom window.

Earlier this week, Dean testified that he fired his weapon because Jefferson pointed a gun at him.

But then admitted during cross-examination that his actions were “bad police work.” he said he fired without seeing Jefferson’s hands.

a jury returned the verdict.

Dean could spend upwards of 20 years in prison.