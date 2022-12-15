Lexington County Sheriff’s Department hosting “Coats for Kids” clothing drive

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Turner Memorial AME Church for a coat drive.

The organizations will be collecting coats, winter caps, scarves, gloves and ear muffs from December 14-21 to give to the less fortunate in Lexington County throughout winter.

Drop-off locations include:

LCSD Headquarters (521 Gibson Road, Lexington)

Tri-City Leisure Center (485 Brooks Avenue, West Columbia)

Seven Oaks Park (200 Leisure Lane, Columbia)

Crooked Creek Park (1098 Old Lexington Hwy, Columbia)

Mann Tool & Supply (802 Chris Drive, West Columbia)

Pineview Ruritan Club (2906 Pella Avenue, West Columbia)