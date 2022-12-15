Pepsi Bottling Ventures expanding operations in Horry County

The Governor’s Office announced bottle manufacturer, distributor and seller Pepsi Bottling Ventures is expanding operations in Horry County with a $15 million investment.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Governor’s Office announced bottle manufacturer, distributor and seller Pepsi Bottling Ventures is expanding operations in Horry County with a $15 million investment. The expansion is expected to create 27 new jobs.

The company will be relocating from its current distribution facility in Conway to a new 164,850 square foot warehouse in Palmetto Coast Industrial Park in North Myrtle Beach.

The Horry County site will serve as the company’s only South Carolina location, say officials. The expansion is set to be completed in late 2023.

Individuals can visit the company’s careers page for job opportunities.