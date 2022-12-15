RCSD: Man charged with homicide after two-year-old’s death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced the arrest of a man involved in the death of a two-year-old child.

RCSD says 25 year-old Grant Nicolas Adams is charged with homicide by child abuse.

Deputies say Adams drove the child to the hospital on Sept. 27 after he said he hit his head after falling out of a playpen.

Authorities began investigations after doctors determined that the injuries were not related with a fall. The child passed away following his injuries on Nov. 25.

Adams turned himself in to authorities on Dec. 14 and remains at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.