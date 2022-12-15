Richland Library holiday schedule announced for all locations

All Richland Library locations will be closed Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26 in observance of Christmas.

Customers will still be able to renew, download or request items by visiting richlandlibrary.com and use the library’s online resources.

Library locations will resume their regular hours starting Tuesday, December 27 at 9 a.m.