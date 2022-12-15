Title 42 updated plan released by Dept. of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security released an updated plan for next week's scheduled ending of Title 42.

The new plan was published online this week and includes six pillars surging resources to the border including the hiring of nearly 1,000 border patrol processing coordinators and adding 2,500 contractors and personnel from government agencies.

This will allow federal agents to focus on law enforcement duties in the field.

The plan also includes: increasing processing efficiency, imposing consequences for unlawful entry, bolstering non-profit capacity, targeting smugglers and working with international partners.