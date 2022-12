$13 million, 54 new jobs headed to Kershaw County

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 50 new jobs are coming to the Midlands.

Today the Governor’s office announced Orion performance compounds is setting up shop in Kershaw County.

Officials say the move comes with a $13 million investment and 54 new jobs.

Orion produces compounds used in the automotive and medical industries.

Operations are expected to get underway next year.