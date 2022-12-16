Beaufort deputies looking for man wanted on burglary charge

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)— The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 18 year-old Jonathon Isrrael Paz is wanted on first-degree burglary charges.

Authorities say they are searching for Paz after his involvement in the burglary of a Bluffton residence in September.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.