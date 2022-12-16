Midlands Pup-Shots December 16th

Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Bentley is a sweet boy!
2/16
CHAOS
Winnsboro
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
1678 US Hwy 321 Business North, Winnsboro, SC 29180
Office: 803-815-0805
Fax: 803-815-0797
Email: animal.adoption@fairfield.sc.gov
3/16
CHOCO
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Choco and his siblings are around 8-weeks-old.
4/16
CYNTHIA
Winnsboro
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
1678 US Hwy 321 Business North, Winnsboro, SC 29180
Office: 803-815-0805
Fax: 803-815-0797
Email: animal.adoption@fairfield.sc.gov
5/16
FAMILY GIRL
Winnsboro
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
6/16
GOLDIE
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Adoption fee $200
Goldie was picked up as a stray in Lugoff but had an SQ Rescue microchip. Unfortunately the adopters did not register the chip
7/16
HERSHEY
8/16
KYLIE
Winnsboro
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
1678 US Hwy 321 Business North, Winnsboro, SC 29180
Office: 803-815-0805
Fax: 803-815-0797
Email: animal.adoption@fairfield.sc.gov
9/16
HEATHER
Winnsboro
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without other dogs, cats
1678 US Hwy 321 Business North, Winnsboro, SC 29180
Office: 803-815-0805
Fax: 803-815-0797
Email: animal.adoption@fairfield.sc.gov
10/16
LORENZO
Winnsboro
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
1678 US Hwy 321 Business North, Winnsboro, SC 29180
Office: 803-815-0805
Fax: 803-815-0797
Email: animal.adoption@fairfield.sc.gov
11/16
MEEKA
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
12/16
REESE
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Reese and his siblings are around 8-weeks-old.
13/16
SABLE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
My name is SABLE and I'm a 1 year old black female Lab/Pit mix.
14/16
SHASTA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Gentle, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is SHASTA and I'm a 4 month old tan and white female Lab mix.
15/16
VIRGIL
Winnsboro
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
1678 US Hwy 321 Business North, Winnsboro, SC 29180
Office: 803-815-0805
Fax: 803-815-0797
Email: animal.adoption@fairfield.sc.gov