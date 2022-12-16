Newberry authorities arrest man on Burglary, Possession of Cocaine charges

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Matthew Christopher Temples was arrested for Burglary 2nd Degree and Possession of Cocaine 1st Offense.
Jessica Mejia,
Pictured: Matthew Christopher Temples. Courtesy: Newberry County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies made the arrest after security camera footage showed Temples entering a local church on C R Koon Highway and taking a lap top computer, guitar, money, and other items.

Authorities located Temples at a Wal-Mart after searching the area and was found in possession of the lap top computer. The suspect was also carrying cocaine at the time, say officials.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Temples for other crimes.

If you have information about this case, deputies ask that you contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222.

