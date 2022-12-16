SLED reminds holiday shoppers to be cautious of scams

Don’t let scammers be a grinch this holiday season!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released some tips on how you can make sure you don’t become a victim of scams or financial fraud.

Several of those tips include:

Be cautious of digital money transfers like Venmo or Zelle

Never share a password or personal financial information online

When shopping online use a credit card and not a debit card

Make sure you are shopping at reputable, established vendors

Be careful while shopping through social media accounts

Use a secure internet connection when checking your bank accounts and be cautious of using public WiFi networks

SLED asks that you report suspicious account activities or requests for money to your local authorities and to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Find out more information about the FTC by visiting https://www.identitytheft.gov/#/