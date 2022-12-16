Sumter police investigate fatal shooting

(Courtesy: Sumter Police Dept.)

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter police say they are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead.

Investigators say they received a report of shots fired in the Warren St. area, about 20 minutes later officers say they were called to Prisma Health Toumey.

Police say Clifton Singletary, 45, was shot several times, he was ultimately transferred to the hospital in Columbia where he died.

According to investigators, Singletary was shot outside a building on Warren St. and then walked to a hotel on Broad St. where he met friends who drove him to the hospital.

Police say they do not know who shot Singletary or why.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com

Up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.