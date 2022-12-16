West Columbia, Cayce Riverwalks gain new wayfinding signs

Over 40 Riverwalk signage posts have been added to the West Columbia Riverwalk and the City of Cayce Riverwalk through a $150,000 grant.

Cayce Riverwalk Sign Courtesy: City of West Columbia

Additonal Riverwalk Signs Courtesy: City of West Columbia

Cayce Riverwalk Courtesy: City of West Columbia

West Columbia Riverwalk Sign Courtesy: City of West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Over 40 wayfinding signage posts have been added to the West Columbia Riverwalk and the City of Cayce Riverwalk through a $150,000 grant.

South Carolina Senator Nikki Setzler and state representative Micah Caskey secured the funds for the wayfinding signages through a SC Parks, Recreation, and Tourism grant.

The first four signs were installed at the West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater and the Lyles Street Trailhead to the Cayce Riverwalk, say officials.

The signage leads visitors to historical stops on the Riverwalks, and shops and restaurants in the River Arts Districts.

In a release, representative Caskey says, “I hope that these new signs will make it even easier for more people to come to enjoy all that we have to offer along the river.”

More signs are slated to be installed in 2023.