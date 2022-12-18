Deadly shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, deputies responded to the 2400 block of Kneece Road for a report of a shooting. Deputies say they found a man lying in the parking lot who had been shot in the upper body.

EMS arrived and pronounced the man deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released when it becomes available but investigators do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or call 1-888-CRIMESC.