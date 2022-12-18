Deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say deputies were called to the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m., Saturday, December 17, for reports of a person being shot. Deputies arrived to find a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

According to Richland County Coroner Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Terrell L. Bethel, 34, of Columbia, SC.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by calling 1-888-CRIMESC.